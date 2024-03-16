Gresham Fire ‘climbs up to take down cancer’ during annual fundraiser

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Gresham Fire honored a fallen colleague one grueling step at a time while also raising funds to save future lives.

Local firefighters joined the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 33rd Firefighter Stairclimb Sunday, March 10, in Seattle.

Team Gresham climbed 69 flights (1,356 steps) at the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle. At 788 feet of vertical elevation, it makes it the second tallest building west of the Mississippi. The reward for making to the top: unparalleled sights from the Sky View Observatory.

The more than 2,000 participating firefighters all wear their heavy equipment and gear, adding to the challenge. The Gresham climbers this year were Ty Symons, Christie Choma, Nicolas Haney, Alux Pisoni, Dillon Pendleton, Ryan Cox, Tyson Guillory, Natalie Dickson, Jordan Flikkema, Jaden Markham, Jonah Sigler, Tyler Carlson, Rylee McGowan and Tyler Myers.

All of the donations and funds raised by the participating teams go directly to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in an effort to “climb up to take cancer down.” Their collective decades-long mission has led to more than $25 million for cancer research.

While Gresham Fire is a longtime participant in the event, this year’s climb had extra meaning.

