Grenada man charged with drugs, indecent exposure

TUPELO – A man is being held in the county jail without bond after being accused of felony drug possession and exposing himself to women at a Tupelo park and the county library.

Tupelo police received multiple calls on the morning of Wednesday, May 15, about a man exposing himself to people in the Veterans Park area. One adult female victim said she was sitting in her car at the park around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect walked to her vehicle, exposed himself and then tried to open her car door. She immediately drove away and called police.

Capt. Doug Mansell, Tupelo police spokesman, said responding officers quickly located and detained the suspect. During their initial investigation, officers reportedly discovered that the suspect to be in possession of illegal drugs.

Octavious L. Brown, 36, of Lula Road, Grenada, was arrested and initially charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department say Brown is also the suspect in a separate indecent exposure incident last week at the Lee County Library. That adult female victim said that Brown exposed himself to her while inside the library on Wednesday, May 8. Brown was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

During his initial appearance on the felony charge, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered Brown to be held without bond.