Gregory, Tripp counties to vote Tuesday on banning vote-counting machines for future elections

Jun. 2—WINNER, S.D. — Tuesday's primary election in South Dakota will include ballot questions in Gregory and Tripp counties regarding the use of vote-counting machines and whether to require election officials to hand count ballots in future elections.

In both cases, a Yes vote is in support of prohibiting vote-counting machines and to require hand-counting of ballots. A No vote would allow vote-counting machines to remain. The election is being held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at sites around the state. A similar measure is on the ballot in Haakon County in northwestern South Dakota.

Commissioners in both counties voted to put the question on the primary ballot after being presented petitions for new county ordinances to prohibit vote-counting machines. Opponents to the machine-method of counting ballots believe elections are not secure using the machines, which are not connected to the internet.

In Tripp County, commissioners previously voted to have the 2022 general election hand counted, a process that took more than 10 hours to complete with 2,302 ballots cast. That also included an election night discrepancy between the number of ballots recorded in the poll book and the number of audited ballots in one precinct. That mystery was solved when the tabulator machine diagnosed the problem.

"The machine caught it," Tripp County Auditor Barb Desersa

told South Dakota Searchlight

. "To me, that shows that the machine is more accurate than humans."

A post-election hand count of the machine count will be held after the 2024 primary election in Tripp County.

Tripp County Commissioner Larry Wilcox said in a May meeting that a hand-count for each election will cost Tripp County $10,000 per year, funds he said he would rather see go to other county needs.

Based on a 2023 state law, every county will be responsible for auditing 5% of its primary election ballots for a post-election hand count.

On Thursday, May 30, South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson reiterated the state's election procedures in a press release, writing that "South Dakota has strong voter ID laws to ensure the integrity of its elections."

"By using only paper ballots, not connecting tabulating machines to the internet, requiring photo ID, conducting post-election audits, and encouraging South Dakota citizens to volunteer as poll watchers and work as election workers helps to ensure that South Dakota has safe and secure elections," Johnson said.

District 8

Counties: Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Miner

A Republican primary is taking place for House and Senate seats. Incumbent Tim Reisch, of Howard, is challenged by Matt Wagner, of Volga, and Tim Walburg, of Madison, with voters able to select two candidates. (John Mills, of Volga, was term-limited for the seat.) In the Senate race, incumbent Casey Crabtree, of Madison, will face challenger Rick Weible. No other candidates are set to challenge for the general election.

District 19

Counties: Bon Homme, Hanson, Hutchinson, McCook, Turner

Three Republican candidates are on the ballot for the state House seat, with the top-two vote-getters in line to claim the legislative seats. Steven Mettler, of Menno, is challenging incumbents Jessica Bahmuller, of Alexandria, and Drew Peterson, of Salem. There is no state Senate primary, as Republican incumbent Kyle Schoenfish, of Scotland, will face independent Michael Miller, of Freeman, in November.

District 21

Counties: Aurora, Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory, Tripp

A Republican primary will take place in both the House and Senate races in District 21. For the state Senate, incumbent Erin Tobin, of Winner, is challenged by Mykala Voita, of Bonesteel. In the state House race, incumbent Marty Overweg, of New Holland, will face Jim Halverson, of Winner, and former state legislator Lee Qualm, of Platte. State Rep. Rocky Blare, of Winner, did not run for re-election.

* In Bon Homme County, a Republican primary is taking place for state's attorney. Abigail Monger, of Tyndall, is facing Derrick Johnson, of Tabor. Monger has worked as a prosecutor in the county since 2021 and was appointed to serve the remainder of retired State's Attorney Lisa Rothschadl. Johnson, a Tyndall native, has been an attorney for five years and works out of his office in Springfield.

* In Jerauld County, a Republican primary will take place for treasurer. Shelby Schooler and Tara Peterson, both of Wessington Springs, are running for the Republican spot in the general election. Peterson currently holds the seat after being appointed by the county commission at the end of 2023. Jessica Van Dyke, a Democrat from Wessington Springs, will be on the general election ballot to face the winner of the Republican primary.

* Three people are running in a Republican primary for the District 3 Charles Mix County Commission seat. Heath Kundson, David Spier and Kory Standy, all of Platte, are seeking the position currently held by Keith Mushitz, who did not run for re-election.

* A Republican primary is being held for the District 2 slot on the Hanson County Commission, which represents the city of Alexandria. Incumbent Richard Waldera is being challenged by Chad Pearson for the seat.

* A Republican primary is being held for the District 2 position on the Hutchinson County Commission, which represents Freeman and the northeast corner of the county. Incumbent Steve Friesen is being challenged by Charles Gering for the seat.

* Voters will decide between three candidates for two open seats on the Hanson School District Board. Incumbent Gary Jarding will face challengers Chet McManus and Casey Tegethoff for the position. The seats are three-year terms.

* The Kimball School District will fill three seats on the Kimball Board of Education. The four-way race will include Hillary Lieferman, Justin Blasius, Joshua Krier and James Hoing. The three positions are all three-year terms. Lieferman and Blasius are incumbents on the board.

* Two seats on the Lake Andes City Council will be decided on June 4. In Ward 2, incumbent Steven Nielsen is being challenged by Drew Avant. In Ward 3, incumbent Clifford Parker is being challenged for his seat by candidate Ricky Bergin.

* Three seats on the Andes Central School Board are up for election, with Kristin Dvorak, Nicole Gray, Debbra Houseman and Kelly Tschumper. The seats on the ballot are three-year terms. Dvorak, Gray and Houseman are currently members on the board.

* Two seats on the Chamberlain City Commission are up for election, with three candidates running for the seats. Incumbent Ron Brown is challenged by Dan Hyland and Ron Madison on the ballot.