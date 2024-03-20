Greggs hit by IT issue affecting card payments

Bakery chain Greggs has shut some of its stores due to an issue accepting payments.

Customers found branches of the bakery chain closed or cash only.

It follows card payment outages at Sainsbury's and Tesco on Saturday, and McDonald's last Friday.

A statement from Greggs said: "We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops." It added: "We are working to resolve this as soon as possible."

Customers posted on social media their disappointment at being greeted by closed doors or having to leave empty handed as they did not have any cash.

One posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Greggs this morning cash only! Sitting here with my coffee watching almost everyone have to walk out."

Another posted a photo of a sign saying: "Shop will open late due to technical issues. You can order through click and collect or Uber Eats. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."