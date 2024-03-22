Greg Locke's Wilson County church moves closer to resolving lawsuit: 'Be good neighbors'

The Wilson County Planning Commission on Friday unanimously approved Pastor Greg Locke's site plan for Global Vision Bible Church in hopes of resolving a lawsuit, the latest chapter of an emotional, local debate.

Wilson County's lawsuit stems from claims the church started construction on its campus at 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Road without site plan approval, building permits and land disturbance permits. Meanwhile, Locke has gained considerable attention for extreme right-wing political stances and a mass deliverance ministry which is related to casting out evil spirits and events such as inviting people to burn items the church relates to witchcraft and the occult.

A meeting room which seats 121 at the Wilson County Courthouse was standing room only as congregants and neighbors spoke for and against the controversial church.

"Our team is committed to cooperating and collaborating with all stakeholders in this matter," Global Vision Bible Church Associate Pastor Jesse Jones said to the planning commission.

"We simply seek a fair opportunity to pursue this project just like any other organization would."

Several residents who live near Global Vision addressed planning commissioners with concerns the church has been an adversarial neighbor, noting heavy traffic from large events, stormwater runoff and noise.

Global Vision Bible Church Associate Pastor Jesse Jones prays as he addresses the Wilson County Planning Commission on March 22, 2024.

"So far what have they done, what have they abided by?" Wilson County Commissioner Bobby Franklin, whose district does not include Global Vision, said to planning commissioners.

Global Vision congregants defended accusations that the church isn't a good neighbor. They described life changes for many who attend. One speaker apologized for conflict Global Vision has experienced with neighbors, while another said the church wants "to do what is right."

Locke did not attend the planning commission because he was out of town, Jones said.

The site plan approval occurred after several postponements by the planning commission, dating back to last year, to give Global Vision and Project Engineer Alejandro Mojico adequate time to address unresolved issues.

Revisions included a number of stormwater issues that were unresolved, Wilson County Planning Director Tom Brashear has said. Three detention ponds are now part of the plan to help runoff stay on the property.

The county does not have jurisdiction over noise, according to discussion at the meeting.

The approval includes deadlines: stamp approved plans, pre-conference meetings and permits in hand, all within six months, and construction completion in 12 months. Any revisions to the plan will have to be brought back to the commission for review.

"I'm glad they put in the timeline," nearby resident Laura Bilbrey said after the meeting.

The lawsuit itself will remain pending, with the site plan approval, without action to move forward, Wilson County Attorney Mike Jennings said. As the church implements and adheres to the plan, "then most likely the lawsuit would go away," Jennings added.

Global Vision also has deficiencies cited by the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office, which are unrelated to the county's action and lawsuit. January's snowfall also damaged the large tent that Global Vision uses for services and activities.

The church is continuing to work with the state on those deficiencies.

"We're trying to (implement measures) that I can't really speak on ... so we can reduce the sound, we can reduce the traffic ..." Jones said. "We're trying to get everything worked out because we're trying to be good neighbors.

"We want to be the examples that Christ called us to be."

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Greg Locke's Global Vision Bible church gains site plan approval