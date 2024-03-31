Greg Locke reacts to trailer full of bibles burned in Wilson County near church

Police and emergency crews responded to a trailer fire in Wilson County early Sunday that contained bibles, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the trailer, located at the intersection of Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Chandler Road near Global Vision Bible Church led by Pastor Greg Locke, was intentionally set on fire at around 6 a.m., according to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

The fire was extinguished by the Mt. Juliet Fire Department.

Pastor Greg Locke does his sermon at the Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Locke addressed the trailer fire at Global Vision and said there were "probably 200 bibles" on the trailer involved. Locke stated that the fire was set in front of an entrance.

"It was 100 percent directed at (Global Vision Bible Church)," Locke said. "It blocked the entrance to our campus and the fact that it was an entire load of bibles is rather conclusive proof that is was most assuredly directed at us.

"It did not, nor will it stop us. It was cleaned up in time for people to drive into the parking lot. We had a full house and a marvelous service."

Global Vision has held burning events in the past that involved materials the church believes is connected to witchcraft and the occult.

After the fire was contained, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives took control of the investigation.

"If you think Christianity is not under attack more than ever before in the United States of America you have not been paying attention." Locke said about the fire.

Anyone with further information or camera footage can call contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1459.

The Tennessean will provide additional information as it is released.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police: Trailer with bibles set on fire in Wilson County on Easter