Greer Tunnel on Montour Trail to temporarily close

The Greer Tunnel on the Montour Trail will temporary close as it undergoes the third and final stage of a renovation project.

Officials from the Montour Trail said the tunnel, which is near Chartiers Creek in Peters Township at mile marker 28.5, is expected to be closed until early to mid-April.

The tunnel was closed twice in 2023, primarily to construct a new steelliner in the eastern section of the tunnel’s ceiling and walls, officials said.

The 235-foot-long tunnel was built by the Montour Railroad Co. in 1913.

