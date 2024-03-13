Greer businessman Skip Davenport to run for SC Senate in District 12 against Hope Blackley

Greer businessman Skip Davenport announced his candidacy for the SC Senate District 12 seat held by Scott Talley.

Davenport announced his campaign on Wednesday, March 13. This is his first political campaign.

“Blessed by God to have lived in this community most of my life and to operate a business serving our neighbors, I know that our district wants and deserves leadership in Columbia that is fighting for them, not for another title," Davenport said in a press release.

Davenport is the owner of D&D Motors (13655 E. Wade Hampton Blvd.) in Greer. He serves as president of the Cane Break precinct for the Greenville County Republican Party and former president of the Sugar Creek precinct. He has volunteered for the local Republican party for the past 15 years.

His campaign platform emphasizes his background in business and conservative values.

“I am a political outsider focused on tackling the issues most important to our community head-on. From Biden’s inflation and illegal immigration crisis to infrastructure inefficiencies, uncompetitive tax structures, and growth in government – business-minded, conservative reforms are desperately needed. I will work tirelessly to cut taxes, make state government more efficient, and protect our freedoms. And I ask that our community holds me accountable to this commitment,” Davenport said.

Davenport will be running against former Spartanburg Clerk of Court Hope Blackley, who announced her campaign in January. Both will be participating in the Republican Primary on June 11.

