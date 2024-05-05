Greenwood Village K-9 finds missing 85-year-old ‘clinging to a tree’

DENVER (KDVR) — A K-9 with the Greenwood Village Police Department led an officer to a. 85-year-old woman who was found “clinging to a tree” after going missing two hours earlier.

K-9 Mercury joined GVPD over a year ago and is trained to search for and track down missing people as well as narcotics detection.

Bee swarm season hits Denver metro early; What to do if you see one

On Thursday, GVPD said Officer Austin Speer and Mercury responded to a call reporting that the woman had been missing for a couple of hours.

Mercury led Speer to the woman, who according to police was found “clinging to a tree down a steep ravine.”

The department said she was in a spot where she could not be seen from the roadway or canal.

GVPD posted a video of the rescue, in which Mercury got plenty of praise as he and Officer Speer ran toward the woman.

“Hi, ma’am! This is a friendly dog, he found you. We’re going to get you home, OK?” Speer said.

The police department said the woman was returned safely to her home and family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.