Greenwood sex offender accused of trespassing on school property

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Greenwood police said they arrested a sex offender on Friday after he allegedly trespassed onto Greenwood school grounds, according to a Facebook post.

Scott Nell, 51 (Courtesy: Sebastian County Jail)

Police said Scott Nell, 51, a Level 3 sex offender, was arrested on four counts of registered offender prohibited from entering upon school campus, according to his booking.

GPD said a school resource officer was made aware that Nell was trespassing on school property. After reviewing surveillance footage, GPD said they found Nell was illegally on school grounds.

“In conjunction with our School Resource Officers, School Security Officers, & School Administration— we will contact the parents/guardians of any students that may have unintentionally come into contact with the suspect,” GPD said in the post.

Greenwood police did not mention which school was impacted.

Nell is being held in the Sebastian County Jail on a $10,000 bond and has a court date set for April 24.

