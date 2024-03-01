Greenwood police releases findings on potential racial/ethnic bias in department
Which team will land Drake Maye?
Alexander Mattison took over for Dalvin Cook and rushed for 700 yards.
There's too much office space in the US. But there are significant barriers to converting it into much-needed residential housing, Goldman Sachs' economic team writes.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged bankrupt Lordstown Motors with misleading investors about the sales prospects of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Lordstown has agreed to pay $25.5 million as a result -- money that the SEC says will go toward settling a number of pending class action lawsuits against the company. "We allege that, in a highly competitive race to deliver the first mass-produced electric pickup truck to the U.S. market, Lordstown oversold true demand for the Endurance,” Mark Cave, associate director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement said in a statement.
A U.S. government watchdog stole more than 1GB of seemingly sensitive personal data from the cloud systems of the U.S. Department of the Interior. The good news: The data was fake and part of a series of tests to check whether the Department’s cloud infrastructure was secure. The experiment is detailed in a new report by the Department of the Interior’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG), published last week.
Losing the title to your car is an easy thing to do, but we have the solution via every state in the country.
Mill, a food waste startup, is releasing an entirely new design of its bin that grinds and dries scraps, turning it into compost-like grounds that can feed plants and chickens alike. The new bin looks similar to the old one, a sleek take on classic kitchen decor, but the design has been tweaked and the internals have been revamped, Mill co-founder Matt Rogers told TechCrunch.
In today's edition: Chet and Wemby go head-to-head, Ohtani gets married, NFL players grade their teams, LeBron goes nuclear in the Hallway Series finale, and more.
Let's dive into the nitty gritty of the best and worst of the buzziest items graded.
The NBA season is rounding toward the final month, so it's time to cut these players for the fantasy stretch run.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.
J.D. Power's U.S. Automotive Forecast for February predicted that automaker incentive spending would grow to $2,565, a notable improvement over last year's numbers.
Reality competitions set in beach locales return with "Deal or No Deal Island" and "Survivor," while "American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders" digs deep for the truth.
Audi will fill the spot left empty by the TT with an electric sports car in the next five to 10 years. The model will be different than its predecessors.
The pretty pastels are begging for a starring role during Easter brunch — but at this price, why not use them every day?
Sorrentino credits the participants on the new series "Statute of Limitations" for being "brave enough" to tell their stories.
Norovirus is highly contagious. Here's what to know about the disease, which is on the rise in the U.S.
Consumer Reports' 2024 rankings include a shocking number of electrified vehicles at the top, but the bottom five brands have some catching up to do.
PlayStation has announced plans to lay off 900 employees from its global workforce. It's shutting down its London Studio, while major developers such as Insomniac, Naughty Dog and Guerrilla will lose some staff.