Greenwood Police release racial bias study on officer traffic stops. Here's what it says

Racial slurs, sexually explicit language and homophobic comments six Greenwood officers shared among each other were at the heart of a police department investigation last year. But whether those officers represented the rest of the police force, indicating a culture of racism and sexism, became the bigger question.

Greenwood Police, which employs just over 60 officers, hired an outside company to investigate that issue, the results of which were announced last week.

Why did Greenwood Police want this study?

The officers' remarks raised concerns about whether their words translated into their everyday encounters with the public, and if they indicated a deeper problem within the department, the study stated.

The derogatory comments were largely geared toward Black and LGTBQ+ residents. In total, there were 16 comments made using a racist term for Black people, 57 comments using the word Jew pejoratively and 77 comments in which an officer used a derogatory term for a member of the LGBTQ community.

Four of the officers under fire resigned before the investigation into their alleged actions wrapped up. Those officers included Elijah Allen, hired in 2019; Jacob Hagist, hired in 2020; Zane Hennig, hired in 2021; Tyler Kintzele, hired in 2019.

The City of Greenwood Police Merit Commission terminated officer Sam Bowen. He had been on the force since 2020.

The final officer, Evan Painter, was suspended without pay for one day over misconduct and five days in August for violating the department’s technology policies.

From there, in what experts call a commendable decision, Greenwood police leaders asked for a consultant to determine if there was a bigger problem.

"Police departments do not often self-police," explained Stephanie Whitehead, professor of criminal justice at Indiana University East. "For a police chief to invite in a team to determine if there is any wrongdoing is very surprising and quite refreshing."

What does the study examine?

The consultants studied whether the six officers disproportionately stopped or issued citations to any racial or ethnic minority at a higher rate compared to white motorists. They then broadened the scope to examine traffic stops and citations issued by all Greenwood police officers.

Traffic stops are the most common police interaction among the public across the country. The stops have also been found to affect non-white drivers at higher rates. In one of the most comprehensive studies about traffic stops yet, Stanford University researchers found police generally stop Black drivers more often than white drivers. Hispanic drivers were stopped at similar, or lower, rates, according to the Stanford Open Policing Project.

The Greenwood consultants examined stop data from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, which equated to the 12 months before the officers’ messages were discovered. The investigators said the timeline totaled a little over 11,000 traffic stops.

Study found evidence 'inconsistent'

In their study of the officers, investigators wrote they found “weak and inconsistent” evidence the policemen disproportionately treated Black drivers differently than other groups.

The consultants wrote that while Black drivers were more likely to receive a citation or be stopped by the officers during the evening hours compared with white drivers, the study said the evidence was “inconsistent,” because no disparity was detected during the daytime.

When it came to other racial and ethnic groups, investigators said they found no evidence of bias.

In their examination of the rest of the Greenwood Police Department, the study said researchers found “absolutely no evidence” of bias among traffic stops.

The consulting group wrote that the non-white drivers were either stopped at the predicted rate based on Johnson County’s population, estimated at just over 65,000 in the 2022 census, or less often than expected.

Where the officers are now?

According to LinkedIn, Bowen and Allen work for private security business Salient Defense Group. IndyStar has reached out to Salient for comment.

A lawsuit filed by Bowen remains pending in federal court. The lawsuit is how the messages between the officers emerged. Bowen in his suit against Police Chief Jim Ison claims his First Amendment rights to free speech were violated and the chief retaliated against him over critical remarks the officer made on Facebook.

Hennig, 27, who helped incorporate Salient along with Bowen, according to online records, died from acute asthma exasperation last October.

