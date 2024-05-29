Greenwood man's body recovered from Lake Lemon Tuesday morning

Indiana conservation police and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a 23-year-old Greenwood man whose body was found near Riddle Point Beach at Lake Lemon Tuesday morning.

Nathan Stout was reported missing about 6:30 a.m. in a 911 call saying Stout disappeared from a group of friends at the Riddle Point Park beach about 2 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen at the water's edge, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release.

Conservation officers found Stout’s body at 10:10 a.m. His cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The beach on the lake in northeastern Monroe County opened to the public May 24. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Greenwood man's body found in Monroe County's Lake Lemon