Greenwood man convicted in 2017 death of woman found in White River

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenwood man charged with fatally shooting a 30-year-old woman then dumping her body in the White River has been convicted of murder, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Riki James Eaton was found guilty Wednesday in the 2017 murder of Jenny Boltinghouse, whom he accused of stealing from his garage. Boltinghouse was found in the river near the 2700 block of South Harding Street.

Eaton was charged 4.5 years after Boltinghouse's body was pulled from the river on Feb. 13, 2017. Investigators first identified him as a suspect when a relative told police in 2019 that Eaton said "on three different occasions he killed Jenny," according to a probable cause affidavit for Eaton's arrest.

A breakthrough in the case arrived in 2021 when witnesses, who initially denied knowing anything about the killing, identified Eaton as the suspected killer. One witness told a detective she didn't come forward sooner because she feared Eaton, but "was tired of carrying the weight of the information."

A sentencing hearing for Eaton is set for May 3, court records show.

