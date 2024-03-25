Greenville's growth strategy prioritizes annexation; vote expected to bring in Cherrydale

City of Greenville’s city council will give its final reading to the Cherrydale annexation, which would welcome more than 126 acres into city limits, at 6 p.m. Monday.

City council granted its initial approval on Feb. 26 following a planning commission public hearing and zoning approval earlier in the month.

Now, all that remains is a final reading to officially welcome the city’s first Ingles, Aldi and Hobby Lobby, along with a sign reading “Welcome to Greenville” which does not yet sit inside city limits. No existing residential will be included in the annexation.

Why does the city prioritize annexation?

The city of Greenville has been aggressive with annexing to grow the city limits since 2021, senior development planner Austin Rutherford explained to council members during the Feb. 26 work session. In 2021, the city was the second slowest-growing municipality in Greenville County. While cities such as Greer and Fountain Inn grew more than 10%, the city of Greenville only grew 2.7% in square miles.

In 2022, Greenville city officials approved a record number of annexations, as previously reported by the Greenville News. From mid-2021 to Oct. 2022, the city approved 26 annexations − 10 more than the previous high passed in 2018. The city council has approved 61 annexations and added 467 acres of property to the city over the last four years.

The city received an annexation petition utilizing the “75% Annexation method”, according to the ordinance. In South Carolina, a city can annex an area into city limits when at least 75% of the property owners own at least 75% of the assessed valuation of the property.” In the Cherrydale case, the petition included signatures of property owners who owned 83% of real property and 93% of assessed value.

According to city spokesperson Beth Brotherton, the city estimates annexed properties would bring in $500,000 in property taxes and $90,000 in stormwater fees. Officials also predict property tax savings, quicker emergency response, and a reduction in water rates, by annexing the properties. Patricia Dennis, the city’s director for the office of Management and Budget, said the projected tax savings for the property owners would be about $69,200.

Not everyone is keen on the annexation

Parker District Fire Department Chief Gregory Farley has said the city of Greenville would be “putting money over the safety of our citizens” if the Cherrydale annexation is approved. The chief spoke during a public hearing on Feb. 12 adding the annexation would negatively impact safety and emergency response time.

Greenville Fire Department Chief Brian Horton pushed back on these concerns noting the department continues to expand auto aid to “ensure both close and quick resources in the case of an emergency.”

The city of Greenville will hold a city council meeting on March 25, where the final decision to annex Cherrydale will be made.

Savannah Moss covers Greenville County politics and growth/development. Reach her at smoss@gannett.com or follow her on X @Savmoss.

