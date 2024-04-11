Greenville woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 18 years in prison for 2020 Baxter St. murder

A Greenville woman charged with the murder of another woman in 2020 pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced 18 years in prison last month.

Natasha Nicole Booker, 22, pled guilty to manslaughter on March 19 for the murder of Jamesha Sharvell Gilliam, 27, also of Greenville.

According to previous reporting from the Greenville News, Gilliam was shot on March 11, 2020, at a Baxter St. residence. Gilliam died two hours later at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Booker turned herself in five days later to the Greenville Police Department and was charged in connection with Gilliam’s murder. Booker was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to warrants obtained from the Greenville County Clerk of Court, Booker was identified through witness statements on the scene.

According to prior reporting, Booker was out on bond at the time of the murder for another murder charge and six other counts related to the death of 18-year-old Udeh Joshua "Prince" Osuagwu Jr in 2019.

According to warrants, Booker and four other co-defendants conspired to forcibly enter Osuagwu Jr.’s home and rob him at gunpoint. During the robbery, Osuagwu Jr. was shot and killed. It’s not known who pulled the trigger, according to the Greenville County Solicitor’s Office.

Cell phone records placed Booker at the scene of the robbery during the incident, according to warrants.

Booker pled guilty to criminal conspiracy in the death of Osuagwu Jr. in July of 2023 and received a sentence of five years. The other four individuals involved, Darious Antonia J’Quan Rhodes, Jaylan Haratio Marques Fair, Tommy Lee Long and Jevonda Lenae Dillard pled guilty to their charges in July 2023, according to the clerk of courts office.

Booker’s sentence last month will serve a consecutive sentence.

Booker’s attorney, Randall Chambers with the Anderson County Public Defender’s Office did not return a phone call seeking comment.

