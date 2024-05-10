Greenville woman arrested, charged after using potato peeler to stab sister

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police arrested a woman and charged her with assault after officials said she stabbed her sister with a potato peeler.

Kristen Hunter, public information officer with the Greenville Police Department, told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Jocelun Sherrod was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. According to information from the Pitt County Detention Center, she was being held there under a $10,000 secured bond.

Police were called to a home on Marin Way on Wednesday for a report of an assault. She is accused of cutting her sister with the sharp edge of a potato peeler and threatening to kill her. The victim did not suffer a serious injury.

There were two children at the home at the time of the reported assault.

