Greenville students reach settlement with Smithsonian museum over 'pro-life' hats

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum settled a lawsuit Monday with students at a Greenville area Catholic school after an incident one year ago where the students were asked to remove their “pro-life” hats.

When students from Our Lady of the Rosary visited the museum in Washington D.C. in January 2023, museum security personnel asked students to remove blue beanies they were wearing with “Rosary Pro-Life" lettering, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

The fifteen plaintiffs and six “potential” plaintiffs, students or parents of minor children who are students at the school, as well as at least one chaperone for the trip, will receive a collective $50,000 settlement. This includes attorneys’ fees. The school and associated church itself are not plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Hat worn by students at Our Lady of the Rosary, a Catholic school in Greenville, on a trip to the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum. Museum personnel asked the students to remove the hats. A lawsuit filed by the students was settled on Mar. 18, 2024, for $50,000.

The American Center for Law and Justice, a faith-based legal institution, represented the students in the lawsuit.

The complaint, filed Feb. 6, 2023, lists the museum, museum director Christopher Browne, the Smithsonian’s Office of Protection Services, the OPS director and five anonymous police or security officers as defendants.

According to the settlement, the plaintiffs allege they were “subject to a pattern of ongoing misconduct” when museum staff and security “intentionally chilled” their religious speech and expression by requiring the students to remove or cover their attire because of its pro-life messaging.

The settlement also stipulates that Browne must give the students a tour of the museum on a date to be determined.

“For those Plaintiffs or Potential Plaintiffs who are unable to attend (the tour), Director Browne or his successor will provide an apology via...(a) video calling software platform,” the settlement reads.

Smithsonian’s OPS director must also issue the students an apology.

The defendants in the settlement maintained they did not receive “any verbal or written instruction, memorandum, or notice of any kind” from the U.S. government “instructing Smithsonian or Smithsonian contractor security officers to be on the look-out for and/or prohibit any visitor from displaying political or religious messaging, including anti-abortion or pro-life messaging.”

However, the Smithsonian agreed to distribute information to their facilities on current museum policy “regarding the wearing of hats or other types of clothing with messages, including religious and political speech.”

A spokesperson for the National Air and Space Museum declined to comment further on the settlement.

A representative with Our Lady of the Rosary church also had no comment for the Greenville News.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston sent the Greenville News a statement Thursday afternoon.

"We have always supported our students when they stand up for the rights of the unborn, the weak and vulnerable members of our human family, but also one of our first freedoms: the freedom of religion. Closely held beliefs are to be welcome in public places without fear of intimidation or persecution. We are proud of these young men and women and their holy courage to stand for all people, including the unborn."

OLR Smithsonian Settlement by Chalmers Rogland on Scribd

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Greenville students settle lawsuit with Smithsonian over 'pro-life' hats