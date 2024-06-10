Greenville and Spartanburg counties lead South Carolina in traffic deaths so far in 2024

Greenville County leads South Carolina in highway traffic deaths with Spartanburg County second, according to a new South Carolina Department of Public Safety report.

Between January and June 2, Greenville recorded 35 traffic deaths. Spartanburg County followed with 25 deaths. Anderson County was fifth with 16 fatalities.

The numbers were based on a preliminary report the SCDPS compiles daily about traffic deaths in each county across the state.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Mitch Ridgeway blamed the increasing number of fatalities on a combination of Greenville’s growing population putting more people on the road and bad road safety habits some drivers exhibit such as excessive speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“It's one of the fastest growing areas in the country...because it's a popular place. There's a lot of parts of Greenville that are extremely busy, and there's a high traffic volume," Ridgeway said.

By comparison, the state's other large population centers — Richland and Charleston counties — have had 18 and 23 traffic deaths, respectively, so far this year.

The Upstate numbers represent fatalities for almost half the year but already exceed or are inching toward exceeding traffic deaths for all of 2023. Last year, Spartanburg County led the state with 37 deaths and Greenville was second with 31 fatalities. Greenville also led the state with 48 traffic deaths in 2022 and with 36 in 2021.

Growth mixed with unsafe habits

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Greenville County had a population increase of 32,493 people between 2020 and 2023. Spartanburg County had a similar increase with 28,706 newcomers over the same period.

With those numbers rising, Ridgeway said more people coming to the county could lead to more individuals on the road thus possibly creating more traffic.

“If there's more cars on the road, that’ll lead to more traffic collisions just like any major city in a state that you're from. In comparison, if you're from a county where it's pretty rural and it has three or four traffic lights, you're going to have a lot less collisions,” Ridgeway said.

Unsafe driving, whether it is driving under the influence, excessive speeding, or distracted driving, is contributing to the increase, officials say.

“Things like impaired driving are very preventable typically in 2024 because there's more information out now than ever on the dangers of impaired driving," Ridgeway said. "There's a lot of services out there now...You can be responsible and have a designated driver planned if you decide to drink.”

Greenville County Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis said excessive speeds limit a driver’s reaction time and make for harder impacts when collisions happen. Coroners investigate the causes of death in traffic fatalities.

"People must understand that when you're going too fast for conditions, it doesn't mean you're pushing the speed. It means you're traveling too fast to control that motor vehicle in an emergency situation or in a normal situation," Ellis said.

While the reasons behind crashes differ, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said inattention, intoxication, excessive speeds, and the lack of seatbelts, are among the leading causes.

“Don’t imbibe in drugs or alcohol and attempt to drive," he said. "The lives of others may be taken because of your actions."

