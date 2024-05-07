Greenville Sheriff's officers make arrest in three-year-old homicide case

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a three-year-old murder case.

According to Deputy Jeremy Holt, Dequavious Decold Marquize Gambrell, 27, was arrested Friday by GCSO officers. Gambrell was charged with murder in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of Terrico Damarcus Burts, 24, at Club Swag. Both of the men were of Greenville.

Police say Gambrell and Burts got into an altercation that ended with Burts being shot on July 22, 2021. Gambrell fled before law enforcement arrived.

According to Holt, the GCSO identified Gambrell through eyewitness tips. Gambrel also was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: GCSO investigators arrest man suspected in July 2021 shooting death