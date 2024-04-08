Greenville PD investigating Saturday shooting death

Apr. 7—Greenville police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a Saturday evening shooting that left one man dead.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers on Saturday at about 10 p.m. responded to 1700 block of Stonewall Street north of downtown in reference to a report of a shooting. Upon the officers' arrival it was confirmed that one male subject was deceased.

Grenville PD says it is reported there were multiple witnesses to the shooting but to this point no one has come forward with any information.

The identity of the victim has n to been released and the investigation is ongoing with no other information available. GPD is asking anyone with information, please contact Det. Henry Potts at (903) 453-0428 and reference case #24-009632.