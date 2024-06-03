Greenville man photos bear in his yard. Is bear population increasing in the Upstate?

South Carolina is no stranger to bear sightings, but what would you do if a bear stumbled into your backyard?

One Greenville resident decided to take out his phone and film it, sharing the sighting on Facebook for locals to see.

In the video posted on Wednesday, May 29, Ron Greene watches from afar as "Yogi" swipes at the bird feeder in his backyard. Afterwards, the black bear roams along the yard before disappearing off camera.

Greene isn't the only resident to spot a bear sniffing around the home. Recent bear sightings were reported by locals in Anderson and Spartanburg. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) states bear encounters are on the rise due to people moving into bear territory like S.C.'s coastal areas and mountains.

This doesn't mean that residents should panic.

"Bears are here. We can't catch them and move them to the mountains. That's not going to happen. They're not going to go in the traps at all, so they're going to come right back if they did." said Tammy Waldrop, black bear biologist with the SCDNR in Clemson. "The key is they're here, and we've got to figure out how to deal with them in the cities. I know people say 'well, that's dangerous.' They're here and they're going to come back, so we have to change the way we do things. We have to learn how to live with them and the wise ways to do it so there's positive interactions instead of negative interactions."

Here's what to know about bear activity in the Upstate and safety tips to follow when crossing paths with one in the wilderness.

Bear activity in the Upstate

Waldrop said she has received many calls from concerned Upstate residents regarding bear sightings. The spike in fear can partly be blamed on the sharing of sightings through photos on social media. When one person posts a picture of a bear, others feel prompted to check their own doorbell cameras to see if bears are around the premises.

"Everybody is sharing the same photos over and over again of the bears, so everyone's seeing them, and they are there," Waldrop said. "But we won't know (how many there are) until we get the count back. The numbers do appear to be increasing, but so are the number of people. There's more interactions because more people are moving to Greenville."

How many bears are there in the Upstate?

There are an estimated 700-1,000 bears in the Upstate, according to Waldrop. Through an upcoming population survey using hair snare, the SCDNR will be able to determine the current population of bears in the area. During a hair snare, scented barb wire is placed on trees in the woods to attract bears, which leave hair samples behind after coming in contact with it. The hair is then sent off for genetic analysis.

In the next two or three summers, Waldrop hopes to have an updated number on the Upstate bear population.

"To be able to figure out how many you have, you have to try to catch them. Well, it's easier to get the hair sample than it is to get the actual animal in the trap because they don't go in the traps anymore. That's part of the problem about leaving them ― they are so trap shy." Waldrop said.

When do bears wake up from hibernation?

As springtime draws near, hungry bears will emerge from their dens. After being in hibernation — or at least a slow-down period — for months, the bears will begin to search for food, according to National Park Service. Bears will choose to chow down on winter kill like deer, elk, and moose, as well as nutrient rich vegetation. Although rare, those traveling during the spring and summer may encounter bears in their natural habitat. For this reason, it is important to properly dispose of any food or garbage that may lure bears to your path. Feeding a bear is never a good idea.

"If you feed a bear, either on purpose or accidentally, then they come to associate man with food, and that's not good," said Skip Still, wildlife biologist with the SCDNR of Clemson. "A wild bear is very wary of man and usually no threat at all, but a bear that has been fed loses that natural fear. It's less likely to be afraid of people."

Where is bear country in SC?

Black bears can be found throughout North America and are the only species on the eastern coast. In S.C., these bears may be found on the coastal plain and in the mountains and upper Piedmont. If you live in the city, don't be too surprised if you see a bear ― urban areas are also home for bears.

"If you live in the Upstate of S.C., any of these communities ― not just Greenville ― this is bear country. We live in bear country. Downtown Greenville is bear country, Berea is bear country," Waldrop said. "These little communities that are in urban areas are bear country. That's where the bears live, too. People always expect that the bears will be in the mountains, but they live right here with us in these urban areas. And it's not something to be afraid of, it's something to be educated about."

Black bears look for areas to call home based on den sites, food, and water. Per the SCDNR, male homes can range from 18 to 160 square miles. Female home ranges can run smaller from 6-19 square miles. Home ranges can vary due to lack of food and rainfall, driving bears to search for new home territories. In many S.C. counties, dispersed juvenile bears have been sighted, but since they are transient, they do not stay in the area for prolonged periods of time.

Safety tips when encountering a bear

When traveling through bear country, be sure to follow these safety tips from the SCDNR:

∎ Stay alert at all times.

∎ Respect all bears.

∎ Never approach a bear for any reason.

∎ If you plan on photographing a bear, keep at a safe distance and use telephoto lens.

∎ Never feed bears or other wildlife.

∎ Have a plan of action when dealing with bears and make sure your friends and family members understand it.

∎ When traveling, make sure you know where your children are at all times.

∎ Carry a pepper spray. A charging bear will stop if the spray is aimed into the eyes, nose, and mouth.

∎ Most black bear charges are bluffs. If a black bear attacks, you must be prepared to act aggressively through whatever means possible. Appearing more dominant than the bear may help frighten it off. You can also try jumping up and down, waving your arms, or throwing rocks. Running may trigger the bear's predatory instinct. Playing dead may work with a grizzly bear, but it will not work on a black bear.

