Greenville man dies after being crushed by 2,000-pound piece of metal at Easley company

A Greenville man was crushed by a 2000-pound piece of metal at his place of work Monday, according to a release sent by the Pickens County Coroner's Office on Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner's office identified Dillon Saint Jean-Schultz, 31, as the man who died at NuLife Municipal Truck Center at 2266 Powdersville Road in Easley at approximately 10 a.m. Monday.

Jean-Schultz was declared dead on scene. An autopsy is scheduled for a later date, the coroner's office said.

In addition to the coroner's office, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.

A representative with NuLife declined to comment on behalf of the company.

According to the company's website, NuLife sells parts and products for garbage trucks and refuse handling equipment, and also provides service and repairs.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Greenville man dies when crushed by 2,000-pound piece of metal at work