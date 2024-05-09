Greenville man charged with sex crimes in Auglaize County

May 9—WAPAKONETA — An Auglaize County grand jury has returned indictments against a Greenville man charging him with seven felony and misdemeanor counts that include burglary and alleged sex crimes.

Robert Nicely, 32, was arrested May 6 by deputies with the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office. He was arraigned in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; burglary, a felony of the second degree; two counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felonies; two counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors; and one count of the unauthorized use of property, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Public records indicate the aggravated burglary charge includes an element of an intent to inflict harm. The gross sexual imposition charges allege the use of force and noted that one alleged victim suffers from a mental or physical impairment.

Nicely's bond was set at $100,000. He is currently free on bail.

The alleged victims on Wednesday filed a motion with the court Wednesday seeking a criminal protection order be implemented. Judge Frederick Pepple granted the motion and set in place a number of restrictions, including that Nicely must not come within 500 feet of the victims. He was also ordered not to interfere with or enter any residence, school, business, place of employment, daycare centers or childcare centers of the people named in the protective order.