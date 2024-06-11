Greenville Honor Tower, Gardens at Unity Park break ground, plans to open at end of 2025.

Unity Park's upcoming Thomas and Vivian A. Wong Honor Tower and Gardens hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 11.

The 2025 project will feature a plaza dedicated to honoring first responders, law enforcement and public health workers.

The new 125-foot, 10-story tower will have an observation deck overlooking West Greenville, the Southernside neighborhood and downtown Greenville. The observation deck's sightline will stand nearly 100 feet in the air, and the grounds are expected to feature a photographic history of the Unity Park area.

City leaders spoke about the importance of the upcoming tower and how its arrival will be helpful to Greenville's charm and expansion, similar to the impact of Falls Park and the Liberty Bridge nearly 20 years ago, according to Mayor Knox White.

"It's going to be a great work of engineering and art in our city," White said. "We hope that it beckons people to come here, to come together, and to look, see and hear the story and audacious message of Unity Park."

A mix of Greenville-based companies and philanthropists contributed $11 million toward the tower. Thomas and Vivian A. Wong donated $1 million in December 2022 to help build the Honor Tower.

The Honor Tower and Gardens are expected to be completed in the second part of 2025.

What are the details of the Honor Tower at Unity Park?

The forthcoming tower is being designed by Paul Endres of Endrestudio, and built by SECO Architectural Systems, Inc.

The structure will be made of steel, wood, and aluminum and will stand 125 feet tall with an observation deck at the 99-foot level. There will be 176 steps to the top of the observation deck and an elevator for easier access to the top level. The tower will weigh approximately 250,000 pounds.

Honor Tower and Gardens is the fourth phase of construction on the Unity Park grounds. The playground and wetland portions have been completed as the first two phases of Unity Park, with Mayberry Field to be finished by the beginning of 2025, functioning as the third phase of the entire project.

What are the Gardens at Unity Park?

The garden portion will feature four gardens dedicated to Greenville gardening enthusiasts: Noel P. McKissick Garden, Ahmisa Garden of Peace, Grand Garden of Hope, and the Lonny Webster Garden.

"This is the best recognition for her and plants from her yard that we will plant on site," said Billy Webster, son of Lonny, who will be honored with a garden space near Honor Tower. She was an avid gardener and also a chairman of the board of the South Carolina Nature Conservancy, and more before she died.

According to Webster, Honor Tower and Gardens will feature hydrangeas, azaleas, and camellia plants from their family garden — all of his mother's favorites.

How much money is this project going to cost?

Thomas and Vivian A. Wong Honor Tower and Gardens will cost $11 million, evenly divided among private investors and city funds.

The Wong family donated $1 million to the tower and contributed the most private money out of all investors, according to Velda Hughes, CEO of Hughes Agency. Sharon and Heather Carlton donated $500,000 to honor their late father, Philip J. Carlton. In total, there are more than 15 private donors who contributed to the Honor Tower grounds and Gardens.

Other local investors include Prisma Health and AT&T, who contributed to the observation deck and upper plaza.

