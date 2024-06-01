Greenville Fire Department's Sylvia Peace earns national recognition

May 31—Greenville Fire-Rescue's safety education coordinator Sylvia Peace was recognized for her extensive involvement in the community on Wednesday, when she was named the National Fire Protection Association's Fire and Life Safety Educator of the Year.

"Peace has shown exceptional dedication and innovation in fire and life safety education, particularly in reaching vulnerable populations in her community," a press release from NFPA said.

Some of Peace's efforts that stood out and helped earn her the award included her advocacy for Fire Prevention Week as well as Outthink Wildfire. Her other contributions include hosting a "Train a Trainer" event as part of NFPA's Steps to Safety Prevent Fire and Falls at Home, and helping organize conferences and training sessions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as a member of the North Texas Community Risk Reduction group.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Peace created a Facebook group for Fire and Life Safety Educators, which has grown to over 3,800 members and serves as a vital resource for the community," the NFPA said. "She also collaborates with the U.S. Fire Academy on Youth Firesetter Intervention Programs and Community Risk Reduction.

"Her ongoing involvement with NFPA, Vision 20/20 programs, and the U.S. Fire Academy underscores her commitment to leadership in the field," the organization added.

On a local level, Peace is also instrumental in several of Greenville Fire's programs; such as Swim Smart, the Senior Resource Fair, CarFit, DrugFree Greenville and Citizen's Fire Academy.

Peace is to officially receive her award on July 16 in Orlando at the Stars at Night Awards gala portion of the NFPA Conference & Expo.