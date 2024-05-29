Greenville County Sheriff's deputies arrest two people suspected in Traveler's Rest death

The Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two people in connection with a Traveler’s Rest woman’s death.

According to Greenville County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Holt, the homicide investigation unit arrested Micheal Robert Clarkson, 39, of Traveler’s Rest, and Cherith Crown, 38, of Greer, on Tuesday in the death of Colleen D’Ortona, 40. Clarkson was charged with murder and Crown with accessory after the fact of murder and obstructing justice.

Authorities received a 911 call Tuesday morning about a dead body discovered inside a home at 31 Velo Way, in Travelers Rest. The body was later identified as D’Ortna’s.

Clarkson had a domestic relationship with D’Ortna, according to investigators but specifics of that relationship were not clear.

A search warrant was issued for Clarkson's business at 3216 New Easley Bridge Road. He fled but was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. by sheriff's deputies with assistance from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to warrants, Crown was suspected of helping Clarkson and destroying evidence related to the investigation. Her request for bond was denied Wednesday morning.

Additional charges are expected against Clarkson, Holt said.

