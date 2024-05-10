Greenville County Sheriff debate gets spirited over putting more deputies on the street

Candidates for Greenville sheriff faced off in a debate Thursday night dominated by how officers are assigned and the best way to tackle increasing gang activity.

The Republican candidates − incumbent Sheriff Hobart Lewis and former deputy Mike Fortner − are vying in the June 11 primary election to lead the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Whoever voters choose will guide the department for the next four years because there's no opponent in the November general election.

A crowd of mostly supporters and law enforcement listened as the candidates introduced themselves and laid out platforms at the Greenville GOP-hosted debate held at the Zen on South Main St.

Fortner spent nearly 29 years at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office before retiring in 2022. He initially started as a reserve deputy before becoming a full-time patrol deputy. He worked in the criminal investigation division, focusing on white-collar crimes, and then turned his focus to the family violence, robbery, and homicide units.

More: SC Supreme Court: Greenville man's conviction of interfering with 2018 arrest overturned

He also worked in the Office of Professional Standards and finished his career in the Professional Compliance unit.

“I have a very varied background in law enforcement, uniformed patrol, investigating investigations, various parts of investigations,” Fortner said. "I feel like being a sheriff, it's important to understand different aspects of investigative process. Particularly talking about serious crimes, violent crimes, robbery homicide. I have a background in internal investigations. I think that's very important for sure to understand the internal investigations process.”

Lewis won his office in 2020 after beating A.T. Smith in the Republican primary. He then defeated Paul Guy in a special election to replace former Sheriff Will Lewis, who is not related, when he was removed for misconduct. Hobart Lewis defeated Guy for the second time in the general election.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis and Mike Fortner at the Greenville County GOP Sheriff Debate

Prior to becoming sheriff, Lewis spent nine years with the Greer Police Department and four years with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

“We've had a great tremendous four years... I'm asking you for four more years, for us to continue to go forward,” Lewis said. “Take yourself back in time and look at the last four years. Let us keep moving forward, let me help keep your and my family safe, provide a better future for my granddaughter, for your granddaughters and grandsons. I promise you I will never give up.”

Use of sworn-in officers

How deputies are assigned and response times were among the evening's most spirited debates.

Fortner said residents complain that deputies are not visible in the community so he wants to increase patrol positions.

“I want to put more people (deputies) out on the streets because that's the biggest complaint I hear. One individual I was talking to actually told me everybody in my neighborhood is getting their cars broken into and we'll never see a deputy drive through here,” Fortner said.

Hobart Lewis during Greenville County GOP Sheriff Debate

He proposed employing civilians in office and administration positions and using sworn-in deputies in patrol positions to help improve visibility and response times.

Lewis dismissed the idea, pointing out that sworn-in deputies in administrative jobs create flexibility to relocate them to different positions whenever needed. The GCSO currently employs about 500 deputies.

“That does not make any sense to me at all. It never worked because we can take that certified person that works in our agency and move them to where we need them," Lewis said. "We had protests downtown, there were people in offices that had put on uniforms, go out into the field force to be on standby."

He also added it is important to have sworn-in deputies knowledgeable in law enforcement matters in all positions at the GCSO.

“If you've worked in law enforcement and you are certified, you have a lot more insight on what's going on daily about deputies. You never want to give up a full-time position for any civilian position,” Lewis said.

Gang activity in Greenville

The candidates found common ground when audience members had a chance to ask questions. GOP chairwoman Yvonne Julian asked about gang activity in Greenville.

Lewis said the majority of the crimes committed in Greenville were gang-related, and working with Greenville County School District to prevent young people from joining gangs is where to start.

"Our numbers are going higher and higher and higher and they're committing more crimes. Our gang unit has done a tremendous job identifying gangs,” Lewis said.

Mike Fortner speaking during Greenville County GOP Sheriff Debate

“We saw a large increase in the number of gangs ready to recruit. Fighting that battle, our community patrol, school resource officers, deputies who just worked the road have been doing a tremendous job of trying to mentor kids and work with kids. Give them some hope and give them some promise that of what it's like to be a good citizen and contributor to society,” Lewis said.

Fortner agreed and said the topic of gang involvement starts early on.

“I think a big issue that leads to gang involvement is broken families, in particular, single-mother families," Fortner said. "The kids are in these situations and in most situations, they're living in poverty or they don't have a strong family structure. They might not have a big family structure to fall back on."

The candidates are expected to attend a get-to-know-the-candidates event hosted by the Highway 14/11 Dark Corner Community Watch Group at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 4005 N. Hwy 414, in Landrum.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville GOP hosts spirited debate with candidates for sheriff