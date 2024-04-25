Greenville County school bus driver no longer with school district after accident

The driver who was operating a Greenville County school bus when it veered off the road last week and destroyed a mobile home is no longer employed by the school district, according to the school district.

The bus was heading west on Stamey Valley Road in Travelers Rest the morning of Monday, April 15, when the bus driver overcorrected while navigating a "slight turn" and traveled across the road. The bus hit a fence, mailbox and the mobile home. Two students were onboard the bus, but no one was injured, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said after the incident.

There was substantial damage to the mobile home, but Ridgeway could not comment on the status of the bus, the Greenville News previously reported.

The driver was issued a ticket for driving too fast for conditions by highway patrol. Tim Waller, a spokesperson for Greenville County Schools previously told the News the school district was initially conducting an internal investigation with the driver on paid leave.

The driver was let go from the school district on April 17, according to Waller.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, from 2016 to 2023, there were 48 crashes involving school buses per year on average in Greenville County. There were 53 school bus accidents in 2023 alone. In all of South Carolina, there were 16 fatal collisions involving school buses over the eight year time frame, according to the department.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Greenville bus driver involved in wreck no longer with school district