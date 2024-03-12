Greenup Fiscal recognizes Lt. Col. Reed

Mar. 12—GREENUP — The Greenup County Fiscal Court recognized Tuesday as Army Lt. Col. Todd Reed Day during the monthly meeting.

Reed, who retired after 37 total years of service, was honored during a ceremony at the Wellman Armory Auditorium in the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort on March 1.

Judge-Executive Bobby Hall read aloud a proclamation during Tuesday's fiscal court meeting.

Reed is a 1987 graduate of Greenup County High School. He is also an alumnus of Morehead State University — a distinguished military graduate.

Reed served in various capacities throughout nearly four decades — platoon leader, maintenance officer, signal officer, operation officer, company commander and executive officer are among the many titles he's had.

While in the Army Reserves, he was deployed twice to Iraq — first in 2003 during Operation Iraqi Freedom and again in 2007-08.

Reed also attended Army Ranger school, graduating at age 42.

Hall said Reed was Kentucky's Senior Advisor to the Army Guard in the mid-2010s. He was deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 2012-15.

Reed was part of training more than 6,500 Army National Guard soldiers and 1,500 airmen to "enhance war-fighting capabilities" in 2018, according to Hall's proclamation.

Among the many accolades Lt. Col. Reed accumulated: three Bronze Stars, six Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, along with a slew of service medals, ribbons and badges.

Hall handed Reed a framed proclamation. Reed stood alongside family members, Hall and county commissioners for pictures following the proclamation.

