GreenShield workers ratify new collective agreement, ending 48-day strike

Unifor Local 240 president Jodi Nesbitt on the picket line with striking GreenShield members on March 25, 2024. Workers (Dale Molnar/CBC - image credit)

GreenShield workers have a new three-year collective agreement, the union announced Wednesday night, ending a nearly 50-day strike.

In a social media post, Unifor Local 240 says it was able to negotiate on job security, benefit increases, cost of living allowances and wage improvements.

The three-year deal also includes language on mental health support and a racial justice advocate, the union noted.

"Thank you to our Unifor area locals and other unions for their unwavering support throughout the last 48 days. Your solidarity will forever be appreciated," Local 240 said on Facebook.

More than 600 workers went on strike on March 1. Most of those workers are Windsor-based and represented by Local 240, while a small number are in Toronto and represented by Unifor Local 673.

Unifor Canada says the deal was ratified by 92 per cent in Windsor and 91 per cent in Toronto.

Neither the union nor company could be immediately reached for comment Wednesday evening.

But Local 240 president Jodi Nesbitt told CBC News when the tentative deal was announced she felt confident that it addressed the needs of their members, while GreenShield executive Mila Lucio said the deal "delivers on their key needs while still allowing us to maintain market competitive pricing levels for our clients."