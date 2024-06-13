Greensburg student graduates from Connections Academy

Jun. 13—INDIANAPOLIS — More than 700 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2024 — including Leah Anderson from Greensburg.

Indiana Connections Academy's Class of 2024 consists of graduates from many cities and towns across the state including Fishers, Terre Haute, Fort Wayne, Greenwood and more, who received an online education.

Among the graduating class, 50 percent plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, including the University of Nebraska, Ball State University and DePaul University. Additionally, 36 percent plan to enter the workforce, 10 percent plan to receive vocational training and four percent plan to serve in the military or take a gap year.

Indiana Connections Academy provides students with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and a curriculum that focuses on both academics and helping to build fundamental life skills. This combination fosters an environment for students to gain the confidence they need to thrive in today's modern world.

For more than a decade, Indiana Connections Academy has served thousands of students with a variety of needs. Students complete rigorous schoolwork in the comfort of their homes with virtual instruction and support from state-certified teachers. Students develop a strong degree of intrinsic motivation and critical thinking while enrolled at Indiana Connections Academy.

Enrollment for Indiana Connections Academy's 2024/2025 school year is now underway for students in grades K — 12. Interested families are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming online information sessions to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students.

For more information about Indiana Connections Academy, visit IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 833-591-0251.

About Indiana Connections Academy

Indiana Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. First founded in 2010 and authorized by Ball State University, the Academy creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment.

In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best.

Students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. — Information provided