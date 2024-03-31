Greensburg man killed in Saturday night ATV crash

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday night.

According to a release from state police, around 9 p.m., troopers were responding to a crash on Highway 10 near Turner Chapel Road in St. Helena Parish.

During an investigation, investigators learned that an ATV was headed west on Highway 10. For reasons unknown, the driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. The driver was ejected from the ATV, according to police.

The victim was identified as Donrico Turner, 37, of Greensburg. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

State Police say that the use of ATVs and UTVs on roadways is illegal unless directly related to farming and requires using safety equipment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

