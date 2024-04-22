Greensburg man accused of hiring person to kill his sister

A Greensburg man is behind bars after police say he attempted to pay another person to kill his sister.

However, the person he thought he was paying for the alleged murder-for-hire was an undercover detective.

He was then arrested in the parking lot of a popular local restaurant chain.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek spoke with neighbors about the allegations and will share the story tonight on Channel 11 News at 6.

