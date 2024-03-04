Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper patrol car seen on Highway 69 South on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

A Greensboro woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Hale County.

Irene W. Watkins, 59, was fatally injured when the 2014 Cadillac XTS she was a passenger in collided head-on with the 2006 International tractor-trailer driven by Emmett L. Dukes, 38, of Selma.

Troopers said Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac, Jane L. Wallace, 66, of Greensboro, was injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa for treatment.

The crash occurred at around 11:15 a.m. on Alabama Highway 69 near the 113 mile marker, about 3 miles north of Greensboro, in Hale County.

No further information was provided. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Greensboro woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Hale County