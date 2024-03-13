Greensboro residents, law enforcement meet on basketball court to help address rise in violence

TechCrunch

Apple will allow iOS developers located in the European Union to distribute apps from the web, rather than from its App Store. The option, which it says will be made available to qualifying developers "later this spring," is being offered in response to the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which puts obligations on how Apple can operate the App Store and iOS, which are designated as "core platform services" under the law. "Web Distribution, available in a software update later this spring, will let authorized developers distribute their iOS apps to EU users directly from a website the developer owns and operates," it writes.