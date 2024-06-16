Greensboro apartment complex infested with rats, residents say; code compliance division investigates

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rats, snakes and apartment leaks are just some of the issues renters at a northeast Greensboro apartment complex are facing.

It’s a sight people who live at Glenside Woods Apartments on Glenside Drive in Greensboro say is the new normal.

The creatures are not only running around outside but burrowing inside their doorsteps.

One person who wanted to remain anonymous said she lived here for more than two years and says the conditions are just as bad inside her apartment. She didn’t want to show her face but said there were leaks on the ceiling and more rat holes behind her refrigerator.

“It was so bad that they had to actually remove a vehicle on the other side that was full of rodents that was only a couple of months ago actually,” the woman said.

The woman says she reached out to the property manager RPM to fix the problems but other than cutting the grass, they’ve received no help.

“The grass was probably about thigh high. And there were snakes and rats across my front porch,” the woman said.

Her next-door neighbor claims to be the former property manager of the apartment complex and shared that there was no maintenance crew before they resigned.

“Before I came aboard, they were out of maintenance for about eight months. I left in January and they’ve been without maintenance for four months,” the former property manager said.

Everyone we spoke with says they’ve filed complaints to the Greensboro Code of Compliance Division. According to Code Compliance Administrative Supervisor Christie Holt, they’ve received six complaints from residents at Glenside Woods Apartments in the past year.

Holts says most of the violations were caused by a lack of electricity, AC problems or wear and tear to units. She goes on to say, early next week, they’re planning to send an inspector to the apartment complex.

We reached out to the property manager via email and phone and we have not heard back from them yet.

