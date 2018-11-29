Greenpeace ends Polish coal-plant protest

The Polish chimney protest was part of a Greenpeace campaign aimed at phasing out coal use as Poland prepares to host the COP24 global climate summit next month (AFP Photo/Handout)

Warsaw (AFP) - Greenpeace activists who scaled a massive chimney at Poland's Belchatow coal-fired power plant have abandoned their protest after more than 40 hours because of pollution, the organisation said Thursday.

The group said local police detained the six activists from around the world after they descended from the 180-metre (560-foot) tower in southern Poland late Wednesday.

"They'll all be questioned, which should take several hours," Katarzyna Guzek, a spokeswoman for Greenpeace Poland, told AFP, adding that the they could be charged with trespassing.

The protest was part of a Greenpeace campaign aimed at phasing out coal use as Poland prepares to host the COP24 global climate summit next month.

"The poisonous gases that forced the activists to end their activity only reinforce what we have been saying," Greenpeace campaigner Paweł Szypulski said in a statement.

"There is no future in coal and plants like Belchatow must be shut down. Countries meeting at COP24 must now respond."

The activists from Poland, Germany, Hungary and Indonesia made the decision to descend the chimney when their equipment indicated that emission levels of nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxide "were at critical safety limits", Greenpeace said.

The organisation said it had also addressed a complaint to Poland's PGE power group, which owns the Belchatow plant.

Greenpeace called on PGE to renounce coal to protect the climate, threatening legal action against the power group if it did not take action.

Delegations from nearly 200 countries will meet in the nearby Polish coal city of Katowice for the two-week COP24 summit which opens Sunday.

The UN's climate chief Patricia Espinosa insists the summit in Poland must produce a detailed programme to move the Paris climate accord forward.

World leaders have been trying to breathe new life into the 195-nation Paris Agreement amid backsliding from several nations -- most notably the United States -- over commitments made when it was signed in December 2015.