Greenlight Networks internet service fee set to rise in NY. How much more you'll be paying

Since its launch in 2011, Henrietta-based Greenlight Networks has charged a flat fee of $50 per month for basic high-speed internet service.

Starting with April bills, subscribers will pay $55 for the 500 megabits-per-second plan.

In an email sent to them Thursday, the company wrote: “We are proud of the fact that we have been able to keep our price the same for so long. However, in light of changes in regulations, minimum wages, and the increased costs to build and support our network it is necessary for us to increase our Basic rate by $5/month effective with your April bill.”

Prices for 1- and 2-gigabit speed tiers will remain at $75 and $100 per month, respectively, the company said.

Greenlight’s fastest plan is being increased to 8 gigabits, but the cost is being reduced from $200 to $150 a month, it said.

Greenlight currently serves more than 170,000 homes in 27 municipalities in the Rochester, Buffalo, Binghamton and Albany areas.

In June 2022, the company announced it had been acquired by New York City private firm Oak Hill Capital, which planned to invest up to $300 million to expand Greenlight’s network to 800,000 residential connections in five to six years.

Oak Hill supplanted majority investor and billionaire Paychex founder Tom Golisano, who had acquired Greenlight in 2018.

