Greenfield man arrested on child molest charge

Apr. 25—ANDERSON — A Greenfield man has been arrested on felony charges of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Sean A. Wheatley, 27, was arrested Wednesday by the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

He is being retained in the Madison County jail on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces a possible prison sentence of 20 to 40 years on the child molest charge and one to six years on the sexual misconduct charge.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Sean Waterman, the investigation was started by officer Ryan Haynes of the Ingalls Police Department.

During Kids Talk forensic interviews, two girls, ages 13 and 15, said Wheatley had fondled them several times last year.

The two girls had confided to a caregiver that they had a secret, which was that they had been touched inappropriately by Wheatley.

In an interview, Wheatley denied the allegations and didn't know why the two girls would make the allegations.

Wheatley said he believed the two girls were coached by another person because their story had changed during a meeting.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.