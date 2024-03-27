Greenfield Avenue reconstruction project in West Milwaukee begins, will last until fall

A construction project is underway to reconstruct Greenfield Avenue from South 47th Street to South 56th Street in the Village of West Milwaukee.

On Monday, March 25, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation began a project to reconstruct a portion of Greenfield Avenue in West Milwaukee.

The project, which touches the eastern border of West Allis, is expected to last until late fall.

Here's what you need to know.

Where is the construction taking place?

Construction will take place along Greenfield Avenue from South 47th Street to South 56th Street and will be completed in two phases:

Stage 1 (started March 25): During this stage, westbound traffic between South 56th Street and Miller Park Way is scheduled to close, and eastbound traffic will use the existing eastbound lane.

Westbound traffic detour: Miller Park Way to National Avenue to Greenfield Avenue.

Stage 2 (expected to start this summer): Eastbound traffic will be shifted to utilize the new westbound side of Greenfield Avenue from South 56th Street to South 47th Street. During this stage, westbound traffic between Miller Park Way and South 56th Street is scheduled to remain closed.

Westbound traffic detour: Miller Park Way to National Avenue to Greenfield Avenue.

A layout showing the Greenfield Avenue construction path.

You can view the entire project overview at 511WI.gov.

What roads will be affected during construction?

Westbound traffic on Greenfield Avenue between South 47th Street and South 56th Street

Eastbound traffic on Greenfield Avenue between South 47th Street and South 56th Street

The following streets north of Greenfield Avenue are scheduled to close to through traffic during the summer:

South 53rd Street

South 50th Street

South 49th Street

West Beloit Road

What are the construction plans?

Reconstruction of the existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, sidewalk and storm sewer laterals within the project limits.

Replacing existing street lights with new LED lights.

Replacing existing signals on Greenfield Avenue at the intersection of Beloit Road with new monotube signals.

Improving pedestrian crossings within the corridor.

Replacing sidewalk within the corridor.

Landscaping and streetscape amenities.

For more information

If you have questions about the project, contact Athena Kuhl at akuhl@kapurinc.com or 414-215-0379.

