Greeneville third grader celebrates Tenn under 10 achievement

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Joseph Beltran, a third-grade student at Hal Henard Elementary, was recognized for his achievements in writing and reading Thursday.

“In the beginning, Joseph struggled a little bit, and I noticed that it was a lack of confidence. So we worked on building confidence,” said Finette Craft, Joseph’s third-grade ELA teacher. “Around Christmas, he blossomed. We saw a different child.”

Craft said she couldn’t be more proud of how hard Joseph has been working to improve his literacy skills. The Governors Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) aims to encourage students to find joy in reading.

The foundation selects 10 students across the entire state of Tennessee. Joseph was one of those selected.

“We exist in order to promote early literacy in Tennessee, and we do that by ensuring that all children have resources and opportunities that they need to be successful in their early literacy journey,” said Heather Logan, the regional program manager for the Governors Early Literacy Foundation.

Joseph told News Channel 11 that he was proud of himself and the things he accomplished. He is now the literacy leader ambassador for his peers at Hal Henard Elementary.

“If you believe in yourself, you can do anything,” Joseph said.

For his achievement, the foundation awarded Joseph a $1,500 check that will go towards his college tuition.

