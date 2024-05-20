Greeneville looking to cap number of liquor stores in town limits

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Council members have proposed a new ordinance that would limit the location and number of permits allowed for new liquor stores to set up shop.

Currently, Greeneville has six liquor stores in the town but the new ordinance would not affect the existing shops.

City Manager Todd Smith said the increase of people moving to the area sparked the idea of revising the existing ordinance. The town has always had the ability to limit liquor stores but has never taken action to do so.

“Liquor is so heavily regulated today through the State of Tennessee that there is already limited, very limited competition in terms of how liquor stores purchase wholesale and how they can sell retail,” Smith said.

Smith told News Channel 11 that the state generally regulates liquor stores but municipalities do have some power.

“For us, it’s basically limited by the number of permits and the location of the permits,” Smith said. “That’s our parameters of how we can kind of set some guidelines for the off-premise liquor stores.”

The new ordinance would limit permits based on population.

“New liquor store permits will be limited to one permit per 5,000 residents and so that would grandfather the six existing liquor store permits in terms of their business and their location today,” Smith said. “In theory, the next permit wouldn’t happen until we get above that 30,000 threshold.”

The new ordinance will be voted on during the City Council meeting on Tuesday.

