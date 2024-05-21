Greeneville 7 Brew opens for business

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region’s latest 7 Brew drive-thru coffee stand has started serving customers.

7 Brew announced Tuesday its new location at 50 N Rufe Taylor Rd in Greeneville is open.

The stand was dropped at the site in March, and 7 Brew plans to hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. During the grand opening, anyone who buys a large drink will get a free t-shirt.

7 Brew already operates several locations in the Tri-Cities and stated on Tuesday that it plans to open more across Tennessee.

