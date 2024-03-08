Greener on the other side: UI's CABBI facility on its way to completion

Mar. 8—CHAMPAIGN — The construction of a new, high-tech greenhouse at the University of Illinois Research Park is expected to be finished this spring.

Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation (CABBI) program manager Celine Young told The News-Gazette that the greenhouse structure would be complete by the end of the week, and construction will be finished by May 1.

"We'll have some equipment installs in the early summer before it's up and running with experiments," she added.

The greenhouse, located at 1902 S. Fourth St., will support CABBI, which is a Bioenergy Research Center funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

CABBI is a collaboration between the UI and 20 partner institutions. Per the center's website, its mission is to "develop efficient ways to grow bioenergy crops, transform biomass into valuable chemicals, and market the resulting biofuels and other bioproducts."

Young said the center engages a variety of UI faculty, including individuals from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, the Grainger College of Engineering and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. The project also has support from the offices of the provost and the vice chancellor for Research and Innovation.

According to Young, construction of the greenhouse, estimated to cost about $6.5 million, is being funded by the university. CABBI and the U.S. Department of Energy have purchased equipment for the space, but the DOE did not contribute funds to the greenhouse's construction, she said.

"There was a real need for additional space both in the greenhouse and in what's called walk-in growth chambers to really tightly control the environmental parameters where crops can be grown," she said, in discussing the project's origins.

The greenhouse will include walk-in growth rooms with high ceilings to accommodate tall bioenergy crops and precise controls for light, temperature and humidity, Young said.

She added that the facility will include a "high-throughput phenotyping system," which provides real-time information on data points such as water usage and photosynthesis.

"Work by students and researchers in the CABBI greenhouse will broadly advance efforts to develop the scientific understanding and technologies needed for a sustainable and profitable bioeconomy," said CABBI Director Andrew Leakey. "Specialized equipment in the greenhouse will be particularly valuable for efforts to develop crops that can avoid drought stress and also to optimize plant-microbe interactions to enhance soil carbon sequestration."

Young said that the term bioeconomy refers to a biofuel and bioproducts industry.

"The main goal of CABBI is to use these dedicated bioenergy crops to develop a bioeconomy that is both environmentally friendly and economically viable," she said.