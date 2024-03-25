Greene seeks $100,000 in federal funds from Androscoggin County for high-speed internet

Mar. 25—AUBURN — The town of Greene is seeking $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Androscoggin County to bring high-speed internet to all residents and businesses.

Carl Bucciantini, a member of the town's Broadbrand Committee, made the request at last week's county commissioners' meeting,

Spectrum provides internet service to all but 119 residences. The cost to connect the remaining homes and businesses is $285,000, Bucciantini said.

In addition to the $100,000 from the county, Greene would use 33,207 from the New England Clean Energy Connect broadband grant. The remaining $151,783 would come from the town, if approved at the annual town meeting in August.

ARPA funding must be fully committed by Dec. 31 and all projects completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

Commissioners largely supported the proposal, but first wanted to confer with accounting and consulting firm Berry Dunn, which the county hired t0 provide compliance services for the federal funds.

In other business, Facilities Director David Cote was denied the use of ARPA money to purchase a new cooling unit for the computer server room for $4,500 because he has the money in his budget. The 10-year-old unit failed a few weeks ago, sending temperatures to more than 85 degrees. The lowest of three bids came from Kool-It Refrigeration of Gardiner for an 18,000 BTU Mitsubishi unit.

Commissioners recommended dividing the request by three and charging the jail and the court system, who use the servers, $1,500 apiece.

The board also approved the 2024 Hazard Mitigation Plan presented by Emergency Management Agency Director Angela Molino.

Commission Chairman Sally Christner expressed concern about holding just one meeting per month, saying she didn't feel comfortable with the new format that started in January.

Commissioners held two executive sessions lasting nearly two hours. The first concerned potential new offices for the District Attorney's Office, and the second dealt with a personnel issue.

