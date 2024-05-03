Greene fires back after Fox News columnist calls her an ‘idiot’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.”

“Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week. “But what I’ve done is expose what was already happening in the dark.”

Greene was referring to an op-ed published on FoxNews.com last month by contributor Liz Peek, who argued Greene is bad for the party, accusing her of “bombastic self-serving showmanship.”

“The internal squabbles of the party need to stop. If Marjorie Taylor Greene and others want to oppose aid to Ukraine or the FISA bill, they can vote against it. That’s how democracy works,” wrote Peek, who’s also a weekly contributor to The Hill. “My message for MTG? Borrowing from Hillary Clinton: Get over yourself. The mission today is to elect Donald Trump.”

Greene has said she will push to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) over a number of issues, including the outline of his plan to consider foreign aid.

“The beautiful thing about it is Democrats have to come clean; they were controlling Mike Johnson anyway,” Greene told Bannon about her effort to oust Johnson.

