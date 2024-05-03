Greene County Sheriff's Department probing fatal crash on I-69

May 3—The Greene County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a semitrailer that occurred early Friday.

The sheriff's department said its deputies responded to a crash report about 2:13 a.m. on Interstate 69 near mile marker 103.

They found a semi had overturned and was on fire in a construction area. The accident resulted in one fatality, according to a news release.

The crash remains under investigation; no further details were available Friday morning.

Assisting were Indiana State Police, Eastern Greene County Fire Territory, Monroe County Station 39, Greene County Ambulance Service and Ken's West Side Towing.