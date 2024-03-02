Greene County Republican Caucus sees swift result. Follow along for live updates

The Greene County Republican caucus is underway. Participants will have the opportunity to voice their choice for the presidential candidate to represent the party in the 2024 election.

The field of eligible candidates nationally has grown slim, with only Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and David Stuckenberg remaining in the race for the Republican nomination.

Party-reported results from the statewide caucuses are expected Saturday evening and will be reported by the News-Leader as soon as they are available. Just before noon, the Associated Press called Missouri for Trump.

Follow along here for live updates as the caucus progresses.

The caucus begins, and Trump quickly stands victorious

With the Greene County Republican caucus underway, participants gathered in the Oasis Convention Center. A murmur of conversation filled the hall prior to the start of the caucus, with attendees milling around and conversing with their fellow caucus-goers.

At 10 a.m. the caucus commenced with a prayer, and recognition of the local and statewide office-holders from Greene County, as well as veterans, law enforcement, firefighters and teachers. Various conservative groups shared information about their respective organizations.

Former U.S. Congressman Billy Long spoke to the crowd, capturing a selfie of the crowd in the background and voicing his intention to send it to former President Donald Trump. He signaled his intention to support Trump at the caucus.

Greene County Clerk Greene Schoeller, the head of the caucus credentials committee, said that 517 qualified participants were in attendance, meaning that any candidate with 259 attendees in support would win all of the Greene County delegates.

If no candidate received support from more than 50% of the caucus-goers, then the delegates would be split between candidates with at least 15% of attendees in support. At least 78 participants must support a candidate in order for that candidate to be eligible to receive delegates.

Danette Proctor, chair of the Greene County Republican Central Committee, was unanimously elected the caucus chair, and Sonya Anderson was unanimously elected as caucus secretary.

Proctor explained the caucus rules before opening the floor for nominees of the candidate to serve as the next U.S. President. Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and David Stuckenberg were the only candidates eligible for nomination. As Proctor announced the names of the candidates, the crowd erupted in cheers for Trump, but sharply turned to silence as Haley and Stuckenberg were announced.

As Proctor opened up the floor for nominations, former U.S. Rep. Long took the floor to speak to his personal relationship with Trump, sharing the story of how he coined the phrase "Trump train." He encouraged caucus participants to board the "Trump train" with him and make Trump the 47th U.S. President, to thunderous applause from the audience.

When Proctor asked for additional nominations, the crowd again went silent. After a moment, caucus participant Becky Thomas came forward to nominate Nikki Haley. She said the Trump lost her during his last campaign, and he has failed to regain her vote.

Thomas expressed disappointment that her husband, who serves in the military, is unable to participate in the caucus due to its in-person nature. Her speech in support of Haley earned scattered applause.

Stuckenberg received no nominations from the crowd.

As the crowd dispersed to break into groups supporting their chosen candidates, Trump overwhelmingly drew the majority of participants. The small group of Haley supporters was hard to spot through the throngs of Trump supporters. Within a few minutes, a winner was clearly evident.

Haley’s group did not have the minimum 78 people in support required to be eligible to receive delegates. Her supporters were invited to join the Trump crowd, although it was not required.

Long, the caucus chair for the group of Trump supporters, heralded the victory for Trump and shared the he’d already sent the caucus selfie to the former president. Following the proclamation of Trump's victory, caucus officials began the process of selecting delegates and alternates to represent the county at the state and congressional conventions.

The nominated slate of delegates and alternates were approved, advancing 42 people to represent Greene County at the GOP's state, congressional and national conventions, where other county delegates will continue the process of nominating the party's presidential candidate.

There were 42 alternates approved in case any of the 42 delegates are unable to attend any of the designated conventions.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Live updates from the Greene County Republican Caucus