Greene County celebrates 240th anniversary of State of Franklin

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County celebrated the 240th anniversary of the State of Franklin on Saturday at Bicentennial Park.

In 1784, the State of Franklin was proposed to become the 14th state of the United States. At that time, Greene County was part of North Carolina, but it declared its independence from the state.

The following year, in 1785, Greeneville was named the capital of the newly established State of Franklin, named after Benjamin Franklin.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

While the State of Franklin only existed briefly, it is integral to Greene County’s history and frontier spirit, according to event organizers. A replica cabin sits at Bicentennial Park to reflect the area’s appearance in 1785.

On Saturday, a presentation about the State of Franklin and a mock governing session was held at the replica building. Guests participated in activities, had lunch and strolled through various table and booth setups.

Bicentennial Park is behind the Greeneville/Greene County Library at 203 N College Street. It is often referred to as the “Big Spring.”

For more information about the event or about Greene County, visit the official Greeneville website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.